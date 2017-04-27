How To: Enjoy a Bees Game

The Inside baseball on farm-league fun
by Christie Marcy
When to go: Minor-league games are as much about promotions as the game itself. On Monday nights, four tickets and four hotdogs will set you back $20. On Friday and Saturday nights, the kids run the bases after the game. Then there’s Thisty Thursdays—$2.75 beers! But, experienced baseball fans know, promotions or not, there’s no better way to spend a summer Sunday afternoon than at the ballpark.
What to bring: Don’t forget your glove—baseball brings out the child in us, and and the dreams of catching a “souvenir” headed straight towards your noggin. Bring cash to buy snacks from the peanut guy who walks up and the down the steps in your section and to pay for your beer. You can use a card for the booze, but you won’t be able to tip. That’s a foul.
At the game: Buy seats on the east-facing first-base line to take advantage of the stadium’s view of the Wasatch Mountains. Be sure to get a spot within the infield so you feel like you’re part of the action. If you’re coming with kids in tow, scrap that and buy the cheap lawn seats—you’ll sit in the outfield. Little kids can burn off energy on the playground. Even better than a baseball glove,
ice cream in a batting helmet will make your inner child very happy. Unfortunately, like a kid, you’re guaranteed to lose the keepsake helmet somewhere between the stadium and the car.
Minor League fans are more laid back than their Major League counterparts, but you still want to look the part. Appropriate threads include anything with the Bees or Anaheim Angels logos—check out the team shop on your way in if you’re lacking in gear.
After the game: Beat the crowd next door to the patio at Lucky 13 to toast a perfect summer day with a beer and a Celestial Burger. Don’t forget the garlic fries!