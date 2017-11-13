Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Disney on Ice Presents Dream Big in SLC

November 13, 2017

Discover the magic and create memories with Disney on Ice presents Dream Big a wonderful journey of eight Disney Princesses (Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora and Snow White) as they embark on adventures to make their dreams come true. Disney on Ice Presents Dream Big brings together the most courageous Disney Princesses through artistic skating and acrobats and will include Salt Lake native Victoria “Vika” Tugolukova as a principle performer.

Disney on Ice presents Dream Big will run from November 16 – 19 with several show times at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 S. Temple, SLC. Tickets start at $15 with discount tickets available opening night for $10 on select seating. You can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster or in person at the venue box office. For a more information, checkout their website and Facebook page. You can also check out Disney on Ice on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather Wardle

