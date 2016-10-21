Director Peter Bogdanovich to discuss film and Hollywood at Salt Lake Film Society

For a night of old Hollywood glamor, including the opportunity to bump elbows with moviemaking elite, look no further than Salt Lake Film Society’s “Conversation with Peter Bogdanovich.” On Thursday, November 17, The Broadway Centre Cinemas will be bustling with the red carpet arrival at 6:30 p.m. Director of the critically-acclaimed film The Last Picture Show, Bogdanovich will then have a discussion with moderator Sean Means, which will be followed by a screening of the film. The event is open to the public and tickets are $30.
A Focus Luncheon with Peter Bogdanovich will be held earlier November 17 at 11:30 a.m. for fans who want to see the star in a more casual setting. This event is open for Cinema Circle donors and Producer-level donors at Salt Lake Film Society. During the luncheon and later discussion, Bogdanovich will share tales from a lifetime of moviemaking. With many of Hollywood’s biggest stars as friends – Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock and Cary Grant, to name a few – Bogdanovich will spill hilarious anecdotes of Hollywood days gone by.
Peter Bogdanovich is a filmmaker, actor and author. Beginning his career as an assistant to director Roger Corman for his film The Wild Angels, Bogdanovich got the opportunity to write and direct his first film Targets in 1968. His biggest success, The Last Picture Show, is a coming-of-age story set in Texas and stars Cybill Shepherd and Jeff Bridges. The film earned eight Oscar nominations, two of them for Bogdanovich’s directing and writing. He has also written several film analyses and critiques, including The Cinema of Alfred Hitchcock, Pieces of Time, Who the Devil Made It?, and Who the Hell’s in it.
Salt Lake Film Society is a local non-profit cinema art house. Offering independent film at their Broadway Centre Cinema and Tower Theatre locations, Salt Lake Film Society is a staple of film culture in the Salt Lake Valley.
-Brieanna Olds