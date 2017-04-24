Dinner and a Show: It’s Red Butte season.

Salt Lakers know the Red Butte routine. You’re going to grab a cooler, load it with food and drink and drag it up the hill from your car to the amphitheater. Then, while you wait in line for the show, the summer heat is going to make everything in your cooler soggy. Or, you can opt to buy food at the concession stand—and miss half the opening act while you’re waiting in line. We prefer to bypass both of those options and enjoy a meal from Cuisine Unlimited’s selection of boxed dinners, available through preorder for pickup at the venue. It’s the ultimate Salt Lake summertime dinner and a show.
cuisineunlimited.com/redbutte
The Headliner | Pepper-Crusted Bistro Beef Tender, Wild Rice Salad, Fresh Fruit, Artisan Roll, Chocolate Chip Cookie
The Back Stage | Grilled Salmon with Cucumber Sauce, Couscous Salad, Fresh Fruit, Artisan Roll, Blondie (Dessert selection varies.)