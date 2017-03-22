Dining with Kids: Blue Plate Diner and Chicken Fried Steak

“What’s a chicken-fried steak?” 12-year-old Charlie asked me as he looked over the menu at Blue Plate Diner. When I explained that it was beef, battered and deep fried like his beloved fried chicken and then topped with an ample serving of gravy, he was all in. “That’s what I’m having,” he declared definitively.
As someone who grew up on Southern food, I’m more picky about fried things and gravy than anything else in life. But I figured that the Blue Plate, with its welcoming throw-back neon sign flashing like a beacon in the night and kitschy décor—walls are decorated with license plates and velvet Elvis paintings—was as good a place as any to get some comfort food.
When Charlie ordered his chicken fried steak our attentive and hipster waiter told my son that he had two options—the breakfast, which comes with eggs, or the dinner, which includes a side salad, a choice of potato and vegetables. He, in the middle of a growth spurt, chose the larger meal. I opted for the served-all-day breakfast option of a ham and cheese omelet.
When our food came, Charlie’s plate was so full of pale gray gelatinous gravy that we were unable to tell where the steak ended and mashed potatoes began—steamed zucchini, yellow squash and carrots shoved over to one side were the only color on the plate. Worse, the gravy had no flavor, ruining a standard diner dish—and because it was so plentiful, it was difficult to eat around.
My omelet was better—the cheese to egg to ham ratio was perfect and it was cooked just right. But the side of bacon I ordered with it was overcooked and bordering on burnt.
As we left, Charlie shrugged and told me, “Next time, we should just get burgers and fries.”
2041 S. 2100 East, SLC, 801-463-1151
—
written by: Christie Marcy