Salt Lake magazine

Dining Influencers: Cafe Trio

May 31, 2017

Pizza Chic

David Harries and Mikel Trapp with a lot of help from their friends planted a seed at Park Cafe that came into full bloom when they opened Trio. Others had challenged the Sicilian red-sauce hegemony in Salt Lake Italian restaurants before, but besides its lighter approach to Italian food, Trio presented a new style—a fresh feel—in dining. “We were unpretentious,” says Trapp, who’s now opening a version of Trio in Park City. But lack of pretension didn’t mean lack of style. Like Harries’  Vinto years later, Cafe Trio exuded chic in a distinctive and fresh Old World style. It featured a wood-fired oven and an affordable price-tiered wine list, but the big innovation was a new flexibility in when and how diners could eat—after-work refreshment, before-the-show dinner, family supper, romantic tete-a-tete.

See more inside the 2017 May/June Issue.

Salt Lake Magazine

1 Comment

  1. Reply

    Tiffany

    June 2, 2017

    Guys, trio is terrible. Never have myself or my friends or family had a good meal there. It’s just awful, typical white boys who never leave Utah callling themselves Italian. They are pathetic , boo trio.

