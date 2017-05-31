Dining Influencers: Cafe Trio

Pizza Chic
David Harries and Mikel Trapp with a lot of help from their friends planted a seed at Park Cafe that came into full bloom when they opened Trio. Others had challenged the Sicilian red-sauce hegemony in Salt Lake Italian restaurants before, but besides its lighter approach to Italian food, Trio presented a new style—a fresh feel—in dining. “We were unpretentious,” says Trapp, who’s now opening a version of Trio in Park City. But lack of pretension didn’t mean lack of style. Like Harries’ Vinto years later, Cafe Trio exuded chic in a distinctive and fresh Old World style. It featured a wood-fired oven and an affordable price-tiered wine list, but the big innovation was a new flexibility in when and how diners could eat—after-work refreshment, before-the-show dinner, family supper, romantic tete-a-tete.
Tiffany
Guys, trio is terrible. Never have myself or my friends or family had a good meal there. It’s just awful, typical white boys who never leave Utah callling themselves Italian. They are pathetic , boo trio.