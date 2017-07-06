A Different Kind of Art

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a variety of new exhibits throughout the summer.
NOW:
Rona Pondick and Robert Feintuch: Heads, Hands, Feet; Sleeping, Holding, Dreaming, Dying
Exhibit: closes July 15
This exhibition brings together sculptures by Rona Pondick and paintings by Robert Feintuch. Believing that the body speaks, their work embraces gesture, posture, naturalism and expressive distortion. Both artists incorporate mythology and culture into their pieces, allowing museum-goers to explore historical myths and religious imagery.
NEXT:
Family Art Saturday: Sounds of Sanctuary
Exhibit: July 8, 2 to 4 pm
Youth media organization Spy Hop’s Safe and Sound exhibition challenges teens to record short audio pieces of what safety sounds like to them. What sound do you connect with safety? Create a set of foam headphones decorated with personal imagery of people, places and things that help you feel safe.
SOON:
Exhibit: July 21 – November 18
Opening Reception: August 25, 6 to 9 pm
Al Ahad is an Arabic word meaning “indivisible” and is used to describe God. It also serves as an acronym: Always Love Against Hate and Discrimination. The members of Al Ahad, a local organization working to change the public perceptions of Islam, believe that love, unity and community action are society’s strongest tools against hate and systemic racism. Al Ahad created The Hijab Project, a workshop where Muslim women from around Salt Lake City could create their own headscarves, with the hope of dispelling stereotypes surrounding women who wear the hijab.
The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is located at 20 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, and the hours are posted on the website.