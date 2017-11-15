Dented Brick Distillery

A few years back a small group of “UTAH-ANS” (a.k.a. people from Utah) gathered over cocktails in their favorite watering hole and as usual they were discussing what they wanted to be when they grew up.
Funny thing is – the youngest among them just turned 40 so in reality the topic that evening was more about pursuing their career “passion” before they ever did grow up”!
As the conversation (and the drinks) continued to flow they discovered that they only had two things in common …living in Utah among the Rocky Mountains and imbibing only the finest spirits money can buy.
Sensing that these good buddies wanted to do something together, the defacto leader, Marc Christensen spoke up and proclaimed that he knew precisely what the gang should do. “Let’s build a world class distillery in Salt Lake City…and if we never make a dime at least we’ll know one thing…we will forever drink only from the finest hand-crafted spirits from Utah.” The rest they say is ancient history.
Please enjoy Dented Brick brands responsibly and stop by for a tour and taste next time you are in Utah!
3100 S Washington St, | South Salt Lake City | 84115
801-883-9837
Sign up for a Tour: https://dentedbrick.com/tour