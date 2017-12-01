December Salt Lake Picks

written by: Ashley Szanter and Christie Marcy
The Nutcracker
Is the holiday season really here if you haven’t seen The Nutcracker? Ballet West once again brings the classic story to beautiful, graceful life with new sets, costumes and special effects to enhance your experience.
When: Dec. 2-30
Where: Capitol Theater, 50 W. 200 South, SLC, 801-869-6920, balletwest.org
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
The quintessential Utah way to celebrate the season is the Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s annual Christmas
Concert. Bring your loved ones and listen to one of the most renowned choirs in the world sing your favorite Christmas songs.
When: Dec. 14-16
Where: Temple Square Conference Center, 60 N. Temple, SLC, lds.org/events
Utah Symphony
Though the holiday season has no shortage of magic, the Utah Symphony presents Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in concert at Abravanel Hall. Experience the world of Harry Potter and allow yourself to embrace a slightly different kind of magic this Christmas.
When: Dec 21-23
Where: Abravanel Hall, 123 West S Temple, SLC, 801-533-6683, utahsymphony.org
Mannheim Steamroller
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas has been a New-Age American tradition for the last several decades. They’ll roll into Utah with their holiday sounds this December.
When: Dec. 22-23.
Where: The Eccles Theater, 131 S Main St., SLC, 801-355-5502, Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com
–
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.