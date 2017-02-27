David Riley: Art Inspired by People

Open Air Art Space bridges studio, gallery and classroom.
David Riley’s art is inspired by people. It’s always been that way. “Somewhere between drawing Spiderman and Michael Jordan when I was younger, I just got hooked,” he explains. Riley’s work evolved from its humble roots through a fine arts education at the Savannah College of Art and Design, and Riley now runs his own multi-functional studio with the Open Air Art Space. For 2017, the Open Air Art Space is part of the Park City Gallery Association, showing work not only from Riley’s collection of varied-style portraits, but also from other area artists and even some from his students.
It’s Riley’s classes and workshops that differentiate the Open Air Art Space from other settings. Riley offers a variety of classes every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, from foundational-skills classes for those new to creative artwork to self-directed projects and topic-specific courses for more-seasoned artists. The studio is also home to rotating workshops hosted by visiting artists.
3070 Rasmussen Rd. Park City, 660-238-3116.
openairartspace.com
featured image by: Adam Finkle