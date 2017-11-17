Into the Darkness Alone Time in the Float Pod

The prospect of spending an entire hour with nobody but myself was a bit concerning. For clarity, I’m frequently alone, but I couldn’t remember the last time I was “alone.” Usually there’s a dog or two panting, the drone of a radio in the background, the glow of a cellphone screen or, at the very least, the incessant hum of I-80. As I crammed in a set of malleable orange ear plugs and prepared to step into the float pod, I thought, “Alright me. It’s just you and me. Wait. What if I don’t even like me?” Nevertheless, I stepped in and prepared to probe the depths of my inner psyche.
I’m just kidding. Kind of.
Float Park City opened earlier this year connected to Mountain Sage Natural Health in Prospector. They specialize in float therapy—formerly called sensory deprivation therapy. Apparently that sounded terrifying and arduous for what is essentially floating in warm, salty water in a complete darkness and silence with the aim of achieving both physical and mental benefits. I went into the float pod ready to reap the rewards with an open mind. Float therapy is the health booster of choice these days with the likes of Steph Curry, Joe Rogan, Tom Brady and Jeff “El Duderino” Bridges, all espouse its virtues. Brady is a 40-year-old who gets regularly pummeled by 300-pound men, but he’s still somehow outperforming peers a fraction of his age. The Duder epitomizes a calm, centered mindset. There must be something to this.
The water in the float pod is a comfortably toasty 93.5 degrees, and around 1,000 pounds of medical grade Epsom salt makes floating effortless. The first few minutes were a bit awkward as I searched for my ideal floating position. The extreme buoyancy means even a small change in the position of your arms will alter how your entire body floats and where you will feel the most relief. Soon enough I was comfortably buoyed, and what I had feared would be a claustrophobic tube felt like an endless black expanse. I felt a little like an astronaut, bobbing around in space. My mind was busy at first, bouncing rapidly from one thought to the next, but eventually that settled and I began to drift, both physically and mentally. I wouldn’t call the experience life-changing, but, when it was over, I felt soothed and my typically-tense back and neck felt noticeably relaxed.
“There are so many benefits to living in a mountain town, but we run our bodies down,” says Float Park City’s owner Kristie Buehner. “Floating is a simple solution to reset your body and mind.” Floating was so choice. If you have the means, I highly recommend it.
An hour’s one-on-one with yourself in a float tank runs $50-$75.
1755 Prospector Ave., Park City, 435-655-7243, floatparkcity.com
