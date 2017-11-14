Cutting Edge Technology Sucks the life out of Lipo

Liposuction (lipo), by definition, is a medical procedure for patients who want to reshape and slim certain areas of the body by eliminating excess fat deposits and modifying body contours and proportion. Although lipo has become common practice, non-invasive body contouring treatments are on the rise.
According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery’ a 2014 survey showed, a total of 740,751 nonsurgical procedures in 1997 compared to 2014—there were nearly 8.9 million procedures performed.
Megan Gordon, Director of Marketing at LightRx Face and Body, a leading provider of non-invasive Body Contouring treatments, has seen this change firsthand. “Our clients are looking to transform their bodies without the fear, pain, risk or trauma of liposuction,” she says. “Many of our clients are busy working moms and don’t have 8 to 12 weeks to recover from a surgical procedure,” she says. “They are looking to achieve the same results from non-invasive treatments.”
LightRx combines different technologies, using cutting edge medical devices to customize a treatment plan for each client based on their unique goals. They call this method TREAT2COMPLETE. The treatments focus on melting fat, losing inches, tightening skin and targeting cellulite. Results could be seen in as little as 6 weeks with full results in 12 weeks, without downtime.
Gordon is more than just the Marketing Director. She is a client. “I got married last year and prior to my wedding I was working out every day and eating extremely healthy, but not seeing the results I wanted,” says Gordon. Not wanting to look at more invasive options, she started treatments at LightRx in the summer leading up to her October wedding. Gordon worked with the clinic staff to create a customized treatment plan that focused on destroying fat and tightening skin around her waist. The treatments spanned over 12 weeks and resulted in losing 3 inches. “I was so happy with my results,” she says. “I can honestly say that I have never looked or felt more confident than I did on my wedding day.”
You can find out more about LightRx Face & Body by visiting their website at www.lightrx.com. There are over 60 locations coast-to-coast, three in the Salt Lake City area.
TREATMENTS
Treat2Complete | Body Conturing | Skin Resurfacing | Laser Hair Removal
LOCATIONS
Bounitful
- 273 West 500 South, Suite 13, 5th South Plaza,
Bountiful, UT 84010
- (801) 203-3837
- bountiful@lightrx.com
Draper
Orem