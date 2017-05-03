Culinary Masters Go Head to Head at Chef Wars 2017

If you’re a foodie, an animal lover, or if you just want to support a worthy cause, don’t miss the 4th annual Chef Wars in Park City! This popular culinary event features celebrity chefs facing off against each other, challenged to prepare a dish using surprise ingredients in only one hour.
A ticket to Chef Wars gets you an adult beverage, access to watch the competition and maybe even participate in the action—with opportunities to assist the chefs or be an official taster! The event is 21+, with free appetizers and a cash bar. All proceeds will benefit the furry friends at Nuzzles & Co. Rescue and Adoption.
This year’s celebrity chefs are Shawn Armstrong, Executive Chef of Montage Deer Valley, Tim Carpenter, Chef at Deer Valley Resort and Michael Zachman, Executive Chef of Waldorf Astoria Park City.
The competition will be judged by Eliza James, Owner of Boxing is for Girls; Larry Warren, President and General Manager of KPCW and Ted Scheffler, food, wine and travel writer, editor of Devour Utah magazine and restaurant critic at Salt Lake City Weekly.
Visit the Nuzzles & Co. website for more information and to buy tickets.
May 7, 5-8 pm. Riverhorse on Main, 540 Main Street, Park City, 435-649-3536, riverhorseparkcity.com
— Megan Skuster