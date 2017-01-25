Cuisine Unlimited to host fundraiser for Choice Humanitarian before Kathy Griffin SLC Show

Chinese new year is Saturday. Kathy Griffin plays The Eccles Theater on Friday Night.
Combine the two events into one, and toss in a chef-prepared dinner and a charitable cause and you’ve got the Cuisine Unlimited’s Dinner and a Show.
Chef Katie Chin will be bringing a taste of Asia to Salt Lake City with an exclusive dinner at Eccles Theater. Start your night with drinks and hors d’oeuvres in the Regent Street Theater, followed by a cooking demonstration and gourmet dinner by Katie Chin. After the meal, enjoy the comedy act of Kathy Griffin in the Delta Performance hall. Cap your evening off with desserts and traditional customs to celebrate Chinese New Year’s Eve. Space is limited, so reserve your seat today!
Friday, January 27, 2017
Cocktail Hour | 5:30 pm
Dinner | 6:15 pm
Comedy Show | 8:00 pm
Dessert after the show
Tickets must be purchased no later than Wednesday, January 25