Halloween Costume Ideas from local Salt Lakers

We asked three Salt Lakers, “What is your favorite Halloween costume?”
For the one night a year we can all be something wicked. Here are three locals’ favorite (even homemade) outfits.
“I like my Robin costume because it’s cute, comfortable, and everyone recognizes the character. Plus, there are usually other people in Batman or Joker costumes walking around, and it’s fun to take pictures with them.”
—Emily Lane, Costumer and OneEmilys Social Media Personality
“This 18th century dress is epic and fun but also challenging to wear because its huge pannier [hoop petticoat] makes it impossible to drive, ride in a car and squeeze through some doors. Plus, I run the risk of knocking things off tables. This costume is a publicity piece I built in 2013 and wore when I presented the award for best costume designer at the Filmed in Utah Awards show.”
— Jen McGrew, Co-Owner McGrew Studios, Salt Lake City
“It’s my favorite because it looks cool, and he’s strong. I can have Hulk fists!”
—Bradley Barnum, 5, Recent preschool graduate
–
See more inside our 2017 September/October Issue.