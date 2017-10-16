Connect with Top Business Schools at The QS World MBA Tour Event

On Monday, October 23 over 20 top business schools from across the country and around the world will descend upon Salt Lake City as a part of the QS World MBA Tour. The MBA fair gives business school hopefuls a chance to meet with MBA admissions officers and alumni all under one roof. In a day-and-age where we spend most of our time interacting via the digital world, this event allows attendees the ability to interact face-to-face with admissions directors from schools like Brigham Young, Rice, University of Utah, Arizona State and Penn State. Why waste more time scouring the interwebs and asking Google for advice, when guidance on admissions strategies, information for financial aid and advice on ways to improve your GMAT or GRE scores would be right at your finger tips.
The QS World MBA Tour was created to connect industry experts with post graduates so they could learn tips and get advice from industry experts right in front of them. Having the ability to speak face-to-face with admissions directors from top local and international business schools will help answer many of your questions and give you the focus and direction needed to pursue the next steps in your MBA journey.
There will also be short business school info sessions by presenters from some of the top business schools: College of William and Mary, University of California, Vanderbilt University, University of Denver, Thunderbird School of Global Management, University of Utah-Eccles and many more.
In addition to meeting with the experts at the event, the QS World MBA Tour understands that furthering your education is needed, but it can also put a strain on your wallet. Attendees will be eligible to apply for an assortment of MBA scholarships worth $7 million. ($1.3million of those are exclusive to QS alone.)
Registration is currently open. And, although online registration is recommended due to limited space, walk-in slots will be available on the day of the event. The World MBA Tour costs $5 if you pre-register online and $15 if you pay on the door. To attend the MBA fair, work experience is not needed, but do know that a minimum average of two years work experience is usually expected to be eligible for an MBA program.
Be sure to dress professionally and get ready to begin the next steps to move forward in your career.