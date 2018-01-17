CONCERT PREVIEW: The Wombats, on why ‘Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life,’ but it’s okay

BY CHARISSA CHE
The Wombats have a packed year ahead of them, thanks to their eponymously-named new album, Beautiful People will Ruin Your Life (forthcoming, February 9). It’s their most efficient follow-up, following in the trail of Glitterbug, released just 3 years prior (Check out the music video for their new single, “Lemon to a Knife Fight” below). Their North American tour is already under way, and this summer, they will join a star-studded tour roster also comprising The Pixies and Weezer.
The longstanding Brit-rockers will be stopping at The Complex on Tuesday, January 23. In anticipation for their appearance, I spoke with lead singer Murph (a.k.a. Matthew Murphy) about how band-meets-married life, what concertgoers can expect, and the new LP.
CC: On the new album, you have said that you wanted to make something that “wasn’t punching you in the face every time you listen to it.” Why did you decide on this approach this time around?
Murph: I wanted to make something more self-assured, an album with more confidence than our previous.
CC: What’s the story behind the album title?
Murph: I suppose it’s about all the weird stuff I’ve done in the wake of meeting new people and going to new places. I’m a bit of an empath and tend to submerge myself into others feelings and emotional states. It’s really inspiring but has negative consequences.
CC: Has the newly-married life and relocation to LA influenced how Beautiful People will Ruin Your Life was crafted?
Murph: Yes, definitely. My wife is my best friend, and having her close really calms me down. I feel much more confident and inspired since we tied the knot. LA is a good place for me I think, I’m happier there and a good state of mind is crucial to creativity.
CC: What can previous audiences to your shows expect to be different about your live shows, if anything?
Murph: We are in the process of creating a fairly elaborate stage set up for our UK tour, hopefully we can bring back to the US later on in the year.
CC: So rad that you’ll be touring with the Pixies and Weezer this summer! What are you looking forward to most about that?
Murph: Both bands were huge inspirations to us, so to even share a bill with them is a dream come true. I’m excited to play to people who may not [have] heard us before, those kind of shows are great because there’s no pressure.
CC: Seeing as this demographic may comprise a large part of your fanbase, how do you hope to connect with anyone who may similarly be feeling like they are “failing” at adulthood?
Murph: Through the stories that make up the album. I don’t think disdain for the younger generation is a particularly new concept. And I’m pretty sure every ‘adult’ feels as though they are in an episode of ‘faking it’ from time to time.
For tickets to the show, go here.