Concert Preview: Morrissey at Kingsbury Hall

Part of the promo I’ve heard running on X96 for the upcoming Morrissey show in Salt Lake calls the former The Smiths frontman’s songs “The songs that saved your life.” Whoa.
While that may be hyperbole, it’s indisputable that few fanbases are as loyal as Morrissey’s fans. Arguably that’s because he imprinted on them during the ever-important teenage years (So basically the same reason I’ll never turn on Holden Caulfield, despite all evidence that he is, in fact, an insufferable phony… but I digress.).
A quick Google search asking why Morrissey is such a you-know-what yielded plenty of results, you can read some of them here, and here, and here, and here, and here… Or just google it yourself—there’s no shortage of data. This Charming Man, my hiney.
Not even his notorious tendency to cancel shows on a whim, and then, when he does show up, assaulting concert-goers’ senses with a multimedia presentation on factory farms and animal slaughter during the Smith’s tune “Meat is Murder” isn’t enough to make the sweet and tender hooligans turn their backs on the guy who spoke to all of their dark, dark goth feelings in high school. (And you KNOW most of them are carnivores, too!)
When it comes to Morrissey, you may have noticed—I don’t get it. I don’t get the perpetual sadness. I don’t get the insistence that’s meat be treated as if it was contraband at his concerts. I don’t get his micro-aggressions towards fans. Frankly, I don’t get why people like him. But that’s not really what this is about.
I’m in the minority, obviously. Because plenty of people in Salt Lake do get it, which is why he’s included SLC on three tours in three years, bouncing from The Depot, to The Eccles and this time to Kingsbury Hall. He’s touring this time in support of a new album—but recent set lists suggest he’ll play a nice even mix of Smiths tunes, solo stuff and even a few covers.
And, admittedly, I’m going to this show. I want him to make me a believer. I want to know what all the fuss is about. And just for him, I’ll leave my turkey drumsticks at home, but to be safe I’ll double up on my anti-depressants. Because, man, that’s some sad, sad music.
Morrissey plays Kingsbury Hall on Saturday, November 18. Tickets are available here.