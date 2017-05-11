Concert Preview: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at The State Room

Marty Stuart is a legend.
A self-taught guitar and mandolin player, Stuart was working on stage at the age of 12 and shortly thereafter began touring with Lester Flatt. Yes, of Flatt and Scruggs. Then he worked with Doc Watson and joined Johnny Cash’s band. Whoa, right? Just wait.
In the 80’s Stuart went solo, landed a record contract and but out a string of rootsy rockabilly hits like “Hillbilly Rock”, “Cry, Cry, Cry” and “Tempted.” Later, he teamed up with Travis Tritt for “The Whiskey Ain’t Working” and “This One’s Gonna Hurt You.”
Since around 2000 Stuart has been touring with his band, The Fabulous Superlatives. He has a television show on RFD—a southern variety show in the vein of The Porter Waggoner Show, The Flat and Scruggs show and Hee Haw. He’s recorded with Willie Nelson, B.B. King and Steve Earle and produced records for countless others. He’s a noted country music historian, and his photos and essays have been published and his artifacts have been on display in museums. Plus, he’s the former president of the Country Music Foundation.
Still doubting Stuart’s bonafides? I’ll leave you with this: He was married to Johnny Cash’s daughter. He was on Hee Haw when he was 14 years old. He officiated Merle Haggard’s funeral—at Hag’s request. Last time he was at The State Room he shared a story about Roy Orbison washing his car in a velour jumpsuit.
Plus, Marty Stuart’s hair and fashion sense are top-notch. There’s nothing not to like about the guy, seriously.
When he hits The State Room on May 20, it’s going to be a barn-burner of a course on the history of country music. The kind of twangy, in-your-face music soul feeding show that Salt Lake has needed for a while and only country music legends can deliver.
