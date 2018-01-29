Concert Preview: Lyle Lovett & Robert Earl Keen at The Eccles Center Theater

Mork and Mindy.
Bert and Ernie.
Laverne and Shirley.
Felix and Oscar.
Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett.
When we talk about famous roommates, one of these things is not like the other, but certainly should be included.
More than 40 years ago, Lovett and Keen shared house in College Station, Texas, where they later wrote “The Front Porch Song.” Now, during the winter, they tour together—just the two of them, old buddies with guitars. And not a large band in sight.
Neither man is a stranger to Utah, Lovett makes near-yearly stops at Deer Valley and Red Butte during Utah’s summer concert season and Keen is a frequent guest at The State Room and Park City’s Egyptian Theater. But it’s a rare occasion for the two to share a stage in Utah. This is quite a get for the Park City Institute, which will host them on Thursday night.
While the two men’s paths as musicians have taken divergent paths—with Lovett’s particular path being decidedly more successful—both are consistently faithful to their roots, with Texas country being a hallmark in both of their styles.
Fans attending the concert on Thursday should expect a stripped-down version the live shows they’ve come to expect from these musicians. It will be an acoustic set with neither man backed by a band and though we use the word intimate often, the banter between old friends will certainly add a fly-on-the-wall feel to the whole affair. It might just be like watching two buddies on that front porch they wrote about 40-something years ago.
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen play The Eccles Center Theater in Park City on Thursday, February 1. Tickets are sold out.