Concert Preview: Lydia Loveless at Urban Lounge

It’s the title of a documentary by rock-doc veteran Gorman Bechard about the up-and-coming musician and the making of her album Real (both album and film were released in 2016—the film is expected to be available to stream early this year).
But, I’d posit the real question is: What is Lydia Loveless?
The badass girl-shreds-guitar and singer-songwriter (this is an important part of her persona that is often overlooked—the song-writing part) is a force of nature. Equal parts punk, honky-tonk, both modern-day and ’80s pop and classic country, Loveless defies labels. She was inspired, she says, by punk-innovator Richard Hell, the cow-punk of Hank Williams III and pop music’s own Britney Spears, but if you ask me to describe her sound, the names mentioned are going more like The Replacements, The Rolling Stones (Sticky Fingers era), The Pretenders, Patti Smith and early Elvis Costello with a little Fleetwood Mac thrown in for good measure.
In other words, what she is is good. Real good.
She’s also a bit of a paradox. Loveless has a penchant for covering pop star Ke$ha and she wrote a song about a Steve Earle look-alike (ahem, allegedly) stalking her. There are no boundaries to her artistic license.
And she’s just getting started. The last time Loveless played in Salt Lake she was at the small but mighty Garage on Beck. Wednesday night she’ll play the much larger Urban Lounge. And after that—well, it’s hard to say. Let’s just say it’s in your best interest to go to this show.
And, oh! She’s doing a gig at The Heavy Metal Shop Tuesday night at 6. So, go to that, too.
Lydia Loveless: Wednesday, February 8, at Urban Lounge—8:00 p.m. (with two openers, it’s gonna be a late night, kids), tickets ($15) are available here.