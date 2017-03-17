Concert Preview: Jamestown Revival at The State Room

When a band has a song called “Cast Iron Soul,” we should all take notice. It’s the kind of musical storytelling that Jamestown Revival will hopefully bring to The State Room on Saturday night.
The singer-songwriter duo makes music of the rock/folk variety with a southern kick reminiscent of Willie Nelson or Credence Clearwater Revival.
The vocalists of the group are Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay, and boy, they’ve got a good thing going with their harmony. Seriously, listen to these acoustic “living room sessions” — it’s the good kind of gritty, emotional music that gets into your soul and stays a while.
The duo grew up near Houston, Texas. They moved their music headquarters to California for a bit (hence their song, California), and then realized the error of their ways and made the trek back to the Texas Hill Country (hence their song, Back to Austin. Seeing a pattern?).
Jamestown Revival has made appearances at SXSW, Coachella, Bonnaroo, and the Holy Grail of live music, Austin City Limits.
The band rented a cabin in the Wasatch Mountains where they recorded their first album, Utah. The minimal recording equipment made for a sweet vintage sound, so we should expect a big thank you at the show on Saturday for our state’s contribution to their musical success. Their new album, The Education of a Wandering Man, is also a treasure trove of nostalgic lyrics and harmonies.
It should be quite the show for these Texas boys.
Tickets are sold out, but you can register here for a ticket in case someone cancels. Show starts at 9:00 p.m.
—Theresa Davis