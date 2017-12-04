CONCERT PREVIEW: THE FAMILY CREST AT THE COMPLEX

BY CHARISSA CHE
The Family Crest established their larger-than-life presence with their 2012 debut LP, The Village. The ambitious album came at a time when it seemed half a dozen other bands were trying to be the next Mumford & Sons. Not many of the imitators remain today, probably because the general public can only handle so much folksy melancholia at once. The Family Crest is among the survivors, due in large part to their determination to be grander, and in so doing, come into their own.
They’ve recently wrapped up their third album, The War: Act I, the second installation in a conceptual series that according to frontman-founder Liam McCormick is inherently about conflict; “It’s about the complexity of human nature, how we’re all equally capable of doing wonderful things and terrible things,” he says. “It’s about the control that those battles have over us as we move through our lives.” Watch for its release next February.
With that being said, their appearance at The Complex tomorrow, December 5 promises to be a heart-tugging and intimate one, to trace their first two albums and and shorter releases before delving into The War, arguably their emotionally-heaviest effort to date. (For a primer, check out their Prelude to War EP.) Alongside VAVÁ, the Family Crest will open for headliners The Dear Hunter.
Go here to get tickets to the show.