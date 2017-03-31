Concert Preview: Con Brio at The State Room

Fun fact: Con Brio is a musical direction that means “with spirit” or “with vigor.”
Another fun fact: Con Brio is a musical group playing The State Room on Thursday night.
These two things are not unrelated.
Young and with relentless energy, Con Brio is a soul-funk-R&B band that answers the question you never asked about what would happen if someone combined James Brown, Michael Jackson and Prince (may they rest in peace).
Though the entire band is exceptional, a Con Brio show really makes you feel badly for anyone who shares a stage with frontman Ziek McCarter. He belts out songs while gyrating, dancing, shaking his hind-end and even doing the splits.
Con Brio took Austin City Limits by storm in 2016 and generating headlines like, “The Best New Live Band In America?” and “Soulful Powerhouse Con Brio Proves ACL’s Value.” Whoa, right? No pressure, guys.
Here’s where it gets really interesting. McCarter lost his father in 2011 at the hands of a police officer in East Texas. And as a result the band’s debut album Paradise, which they started recording right after McCarter had a vision of his father, has a social conscious—especially “Brave and Free,” which name drops Dr. King and Trayvon Martin in its opening lines. It should be #blacklivesmatter’s theme song.
I saw Con Brio play The State Room last September and was convinced I’d never see them in a small venue again. These boys are going places, and this booking is a windfall to Salt Lake music lovers. Don’t miss out.
Con Brio plays The State Room on Thursday April 6, doors open at 7 and the music starts at 8 Tickets still available here.