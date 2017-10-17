Concert Preview: Bob Schneider at The State Room

They call him the King of the Austin music scene.
They also call him the best artist you’ve never heard of.
Bob Schneider is a conundrum.
How could he possibly be both? Well, I think Schneider has found fame so elusive because no one quite knows how to categorize him. He’s a little country, a little funk, a little indie-rock and a lot regular-rock. His “I’m Good Now” could easily be in the catalog of Texas favorite Robert Earl Keen, “Batman,” could be Todd Snider’s and “Bullets” could be a Trombone Shorty song with its New Orleans Funk sound.
And then there’s the almost-rap “Ass Knocker” starting out with the lyrics “All I want to do is rock this mother Fu**er all night long, y’all” and name dropping Sylvia Plath.
Yeah, he’s hard to pin down. But he’s good.
He’s a poet, author and visual artist. He’s a writer of clever lyrics. He’s the frontman of an energetic and interactive live show. He’s the King of Austin. He’s Bob Freaking Schneider.
He’d be easy to hate if he wasn’t so damned easy to love.
Bob Schneider plays The State Room Friday October 20. Tickets available here.