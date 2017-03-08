Comedy and Podcast Festival Coming to Utah

Wiseguys Comedy Club and The Gateway are joining forces to provide four days of entertainment that is guaranteed to tickle your funny bone. The first-annual Golden Spike Comedy and Podcast Festival, hosted March 8-11, will feature local and national comedians as well as live tapings of popular podcasts.
Over 75 comics and podcasters from across the nation will perform at Wiseguys and at various venues throughout The Gateway. Headliners include Margaret Cho, an American stand up comedienne, actress, fashion designer and LGBT advocate; as well as T.J. Miller, an American actor, writer and comedian. Some of the most anticipated podcasts include the award-wining Never Not Funny LIVE Podcast and The Dollop LIVE Podcast, which discusses American History through a humorous lens.
“This festival will give people a chance to see some of the best comedians working today in venues where there isn’t a bad seat in the house,” said Keith Stubbs, owner and founder of Wiseguys Comedy Club. “We’re excited to give more people a chance to see the kind of talent that comes through and exists right here in Salt Lake City.”
The venues for this festival are:
Wiseguys Downtown @ The Gateway
190 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City
21+ venue with a full bar and full menu.
Moab Brewery Theatre @ The Gateway
116 S. Rio Grande, Salt Lake City (former Anthropologie storefront)
18+ venue with Coke products, snacks and bottled beer available for patrons 21 and older with valid ID.
Corona Showroom @ The Gateway
190 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City (former La Jolla Grove storefront)
18+ venue with Coke products, snacks and bottled beer available for patrons 21 and older with valid ID.
PBR Lounge @ The Gateway
139 S. Rio Grande #1012 (former JMR storefront)
18+ venue with Coke products, snacks and bottled beer available for patrons 21 and older with valid ID.
For tickets and a complete schedule of events, visit goldenspikecomedyfest.com.