Cock-a-doodle-doo! Welcome the year of the rooster at the Mandarin

Traditionally celebrated as a way to honor deities, ancestors and connect with family, Chinese New Year has been around for centuries. Legend says that villagers in China were terrorized by a mythical beast called the Nian until an old man appeared to take revenge on the creature. He decorated the town with red and set off firecrackers to scare the Nian, saving the townspeople. From that point on they used fireworks and red decor as a way to ward off the beast at the start of a new year. The modern celebration includes special food and drinks, parades and (still) plenty of fireworks. It is also customary to clean one’s home, sweeping out bad vibes from the previous year and making way for good fortune and prosperity.
Beginning Saturday, January 28 and running through Saturday, February 11, the award-winning Mandarin Restaurant is hosting a special Chinese New Year celebration for the year of the rooster. Along with Chinese food, you can sip on a variety of specialty drinks and on February 1 and 7, watch a performance of the traditional lion dance—which wards off evil spirits—at 6 p.m. The Mandarin will be serving their full menu, as well as a special Chinese New Year menu for parties of four or more ($20 per person.) Parties of eight or more can make reservations, and smaller parties can call ahead to place their name on a waiting list.
Remember to wear red for good luck! Mandarin Restaurant. 348 E. 900 North, Bountiful. 801-298-2406. www.mandarinutah.com
– Megan Skuster