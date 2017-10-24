Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Classica Cocktails: The Bloody Mary – Vodka

October 24, 2017

While most of the classic cocktails are minimal, designed to showcase the flavor and aromatics of the base liquor, the Bloody Mary is a rococo, over-the-top concoction. Bartenders love to play with the additions, and garnishes for Bloody Marys can make a complete meal. Lots of bars offer a garnish bar with their weekend brunch—Tin Angel garnishes its Bloody Mary with a slider. No one worries about covering up the taste of the vodka, because, what taste?

4.5 cL vodka

9 cL tomato juice

1.5 cL lemon juice

2-3 dashes Worcestershire sauce

Tabasco

Celery salt

Pepper

Stir all ingredients together and pour into ice-filled highball glass. Garnish with a celery stalk and a lemon wedge.

Photos by: Adam Finkle

Tracy Gomez, Finca

“Make a Bloody Mary green instead of red. Not my innovation, of course, but I grow my own organic Green Zebra tomatoes, which I combine with cucumber, serrano pepper, celery, cilantro, parsley, lemon juice, horseradish, Worcestershire, cumin, salt, pepper and a bit of pickled pepper brine. Great with vodka, and also delicious with tequila, mezcal, gin or aquavit. Quite a few of these ingredients are home-grown and made this time of year, too.

