Classica Cocktails: The Bloody Mary – Vodka

While most of the classic cocktails are minimal, designed to showcase the flavor and aromatics of the base liquor, the Bloody Mary is a rococo, over-the-top concoction. Bartenders love to play with the additions, and garnishes for Bloody Marys can make a complete meal. Lots of bars offer a garnish bar with their weekend brunch—Tin Angel garnishes its Bloody Mary with a slider. No one worries about covering up the taste of the vodka, because, what taste?
4.5 cL vodka
9 cL tomato juice
1.5 cL lemon juice
2-3 dashes Worcestershire sauce
Tabasco
Celery salt
Pepper
Stir all ingredients together and pour into ice-filled highball glass. Garnish with a celery stalk and a lemon wedge.
Tracy Gomez, Finca
“Make a Bloody Mary green instead of red. Not my innovation, of course, but I grow my own organic Green Zebra tomatoes, which I combine with cucumber, serrano pepper, celery, cilantro, parsley, lemon juice, horseradish, Worcestershire, cumin, salt, pepper and a bit of pickled pepper brine. Great with vodka, and also delicious with tequila, mezcal, gin or aquavit. Quite a few of these ingredients are home-grown and made this time of year, too.
