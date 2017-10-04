Classic Cocktail: The Daiquiri – Rum

Starting in the time of Napoleon, Her Majesty’s Royal Navy ran on rum. Every sailor (not the officers) received a daily rum ration, affectionately called a tot. The mournfully celebrated Black Tot Day, July 31, 1970, ended that tradition. But even today, if the Queen or a member of the royal family, orders a captain to “splice the mainbrace,” a tot (totty) is served to Her Majesty’s sailors. Except for fortifying English sailors, rum (also called Nelson’s blood, kill devil, demon water and pirate’s drink) has had a pretty rum reputation (hence the word rum)—it helped fund slavery, organized crime, revolutions and inspired countless tacky tiki bars.
4.5 cL white rum
2.5 cL fresh lime juice
1.5 cL simple syrup
Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice cubes. Shake well. Strain into a chilled cocktail (martini) glass.
Jason Stevens, Water Witch
“Rum (and rhum) is very much the “in” spirit. After suffering from association with overly sweet drinks (rum and Coke, Malibu and anything), it’s finally enjoying a renaissance with bartenders and the craft cocktail scene. Tropical drinks are appearing on menus, tiki bars have crept back into vogue, and the wider availability of hard-to-find or forgotten rums are giving this infamous spirit a wider appreciation. One of the best ways to enjoy rum is the daiquiri. Beautiful in its simplicity, nothing tastes better in the oppressive dry heat then a well-crafted daq. I’ve been toying with a lot of daiquiri variations, here is one of my current favorites (Utah bar friendly.)”
1 dash angostura bitters
.25 oz. demerara sugar syrup (1:1)
1 oz. fresh lime juice
.5 oz. banane du bresil
1 oz. Overproof/Navy Rum (I prefer Smith & Cross or Hamilton Overproof)
1 oz. Stiggins Fancy Plantation Pineapple
Shake vigorously (because a proper dilution is a must, I’d say 15-20 seconds or so.) Strain into chilled coupe (or, Nick-and-Nora) glass.
See more inside our 2017 September/October Issue.