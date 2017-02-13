Helping Children No Matter the Price

The Children’s Center is a special place in our community for children to receive mental health care starting at a very young age. Children, along with their families, receive a variety of services at The Children’s Center including: family therapy; autism services; Therapeutic Preschool; and trauma related services.
Each year, The Children’s Center hosts a Jewelry Luncheon at the Little America hotel. This year the Luncheon will take place on Tuesday, March 28th from 11:00 – 1:00 pm. Before eating lunch, guests will have the opportunity to purchase jewelry of all kinds – donated pieces, designer gems, local artisan’s wares and an incredible opportunity drawing from O.C. Tanner. Visit: www.childrenscenterutah.org for more information.
The Children’s Center Jewelry Luncheon was a huge success in 2016. While sipping on champagne, attendees enjoyed a unique shopping experience. The crowd, mainly women, browsed tables full of jewelry donated by local artists and stores, and the community at large. During lunch, they heard from a mother whose son received support through our autism services. She spoke of her ability to finally communicate with her son and the tremendous work both her family, and The Children’s Center staff put into helping her son.
This event ensures that children and their families can receive services from The Children’s Center, regardless of their ability to pay. Mental health services are seldom covered by insurance providers, but The Children’s Center never turns a family away due to inability to pay. Fundraisers like our Jewelry Luncheon, provide the much needed funding to make sure this continues to happen.
“Our son was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was three and a half years old and we were feeling completely overwhelmed. I would scour the internet for any guidance but nothing spoke to me about his experience. I felt so isolated and insecure, and felt like I was trying everything and nothing helped. Seven months after his diagnosis, we were referred to The Children’s Center. From the moment I walked into the building, I was struck by the optimism and positivity of the organization. After participating in the autism services at The Children’s Center, there was a night and day difference in our relationship. Our play didn’t look “typical” but it was his play. His world opened up, and I could understand where he was coming from. I just want him to know that I can be a safe spot in this crazy world, and the autism services and The Children’s Center gave me the ability to reach him. My experience has been life changing and I feel like I got my son back.” – A parent of a child who was impacted by the event.