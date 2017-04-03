Channel 4 Reporter Honored for Sexual Assault Coverage

ABC4 Utah News anchor and reporter Kim Fischer has been honored by the Alliance for Women in Media with a national Gracie Award for excellence in covering sexual assault.
The Gracie Awards celebrate and honor programming created for women, by women, and about women.
“This is such an immense honor to be recognized alongside some of the most amazing women in media, for a topic that deserves all the attention it can get,” says Fischer. “Stories like this bring attention to a problem, plaguing the state of Utah. The fact that it was awarded by a group of my peers shows other journalists agree.”
Fischer will be honored at a ceremony on June 27 in New York City.