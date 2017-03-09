How to Celebrate Women’s History Month

Are you a living, breathing human specimen? Chances are that you are, or have encountered, a woman. Which means you have cause celebrate March, which is Women’s History Month! We’re here to give you a list of things you can do around town that show appreciate for women all month long. Grab that calendar and let’s get started.
Women of the World Fashion Show
- In support of female refugees and in celebration of generally diverse womanhood, Women of the World will be hosting a fashion show highlighting various traditional clothing styles from Iraq, Burma, Congo, Somalia, and other places that aren’t Utah. This event “gives native Utahns an opportunity to meet, befriend, and learn about women from across the globe” and also includes speakers, ethnic food from refugee vendors, and (of course) dancing.
- WHEN: March 9 at 7:30 pm
- WHERE: Leonardo Museum (209 E. 500 South, SLC)
- Tickets here
Women Leaders and Girl Scouts “Take the Lead”
- Treat yourself to Thin Mints and local politics. In an inspiring follow-up to International Womens Day, a group of girl scouts and female government leaders will be holding a roundtable to discuss the influence and power women have in our local community. Girls Scouts of Utah has 7,500 girls and 3,000 adult members “who believe every girl can change the world through self-discovery community service.” Feel inspired yet? Eat some more Thin Mints and then think about how much Leslie Knope would love this collaboration.
- WHEN: March 9 at 6:30-8:00 pm
- WHERE: Columbus Center (2531 S. 500 East, SLC)
- More info: here
Screening of Saint Joan
- National Theatre Live and the University of Utah will be hosting a live broadcast of Bernard Shaw’s play about the historical revolutionary Joan of Arc. They describe it best when they call her a “daughter, farm girl, visionary, patriot, king-whisperer, soldier, leader, victor, icon, radical, witch, heretic, saint, martyr, woman.” Intrigued yet?
- WHEN: March 12:00-3:00 pm
- WHERE: Broadway Centre Cinema (111 East Broadway, SLC)
- Tickets and more info: here
Celebration of Pioneer Women
- This is the Place/Heritage Park is hosting their educational event which celebrates the legacy of pioneer women. And, yes, it does feature in-period-costumes actors recounting the stories firsthand and fully in character. And if the promised “viewing of historical quilts” doesn’t cut it for you, rest assured they will have dessert.
- WHEN: March 14, 15 and 16 at 6:30 pm
- WHERE: Heritage Park (2601 East Sunnyside Avenue, SLC)
- Tickets: here
Girl Power Movie Night
- Watch Moana (already released for rent/purchase) or 20th Century Women (available to rent/purchase March 28) if you haven’t already. One is a Pixar female-driven movie where a Polynesian princess doesn’t need True Love’s Kiss in order to sail across the ocean, defeat her demons, and we’re going to stop there before we spoil anything else for you. The other is a glorious, ensemble-cast indie film about a group of women in 1979 attempting to navigate life’s hilarity and tragedy. Both were Oscar nominees this year, and both are amazing.
- WHEN: It’s literally your call
- WHERE: Preferably in some sort of blanket fort and/or other home theater.
- Rent in-person at Redbox or Top Hat Video, or online at Amazon, Itunes, Google Play, etc.
Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics Championship
- Ah, sports! (Or the spectatorship thereof.) Don’t have time to road-trip to Stanford? That’s ok, neither do we. Luckily the internet is streaming the Pac-12 Women’s Gymanstics Championship here. Play I-Spy and see if you can spot some Utes. (They’ll be there.)
- WHEN: March 18 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
- WHERE: On your screen
Women’s Business Forum
- Time to get out your best pantsuit and realize that Silicon Valley was actually inside your heart all along. If you are, or have aspirations to be, a woman in business or entrepreneurship… this is for you. The forum will include networking, a discussion on the “rippling affects women’s voices can have on essential policy decisions”, and a presentation from Patricia W. Jones, the CEO of the Women’s Leadership Institute. Who needs Mark Zuckerberg?
- WHEN: March 21 at 11:30 am-1:00 pm
- WHERE: 50 West Club and Cafe (50 Broadway, SLC)
- Register here
UN Women Utah Chapter: Changing Rape Culture
- The Utah Chapter of UNSC for UN Women (United States National Committee for UN Women) is hosting a casual chat on how we can change rape culture through activism. If that sounds too intense for you, you can also join or donate to the USNC Utah Chapter here.
- WHEN: March 23 at 7:00-10:00 pm
- WHERE: 312 E. 300 South, SLC
- More info here
Women’s Leadership Summit
- The University of Utah is hosting a conference for, and about, female leaders. It exists to foster valuable skills and business networks. The theme of the program, including a keynote speaker, is “HER: Movement, Story, Life” which sounds like something you’d mutter during a meditative pep talk. We’re on board.
- WHEN: March 28 at 2:00-7:00 pm
- WHERE: 200 Central Campus Drive, SLC
- More info: here
Regina Spektor at the Saltair
- Why not put a metaphorical cherry on top and attend a concert by the Wes-Anderson of music, Regina Spektor at the Saltair, who is a female herself?
- WHEN: March 31 at 8:00 pm
- WHERE: The Saltair (12408 West Saltair Drive, Magna)
- Tickets here
Get a Massage
- You’ve had a long month. Finish it off with a massage from one of the many women-owned local businesses, The Anatomy of Wellness. For a listing of other local businesses run by females, go here, or check out this article on 30 female Utah entrepreneurs.
- WHERE: 2091 E. 1300 South, Suite 203, SLC
- More info: here
–Amy Whiting