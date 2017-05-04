Capture the Beauty of the West

“I believe that there is a subtle magnetism in Nature, which, if we unconsciously yield to it, will direct us aright.”
—Henry David Thoreau—
The best thing about living in the West is getting outdoors to enjoy the abundance of nature. The city may have impressive architecture and galleries, but Carbon County, Wyoming, is surrounded by nature’s own skyscrapers and art exhibitions that begin every sunrise and sunset. And the rare traffic jam is usually caused by majestic four-legged creatures.
Salt Lake’s neighbor to the northeast, the Carbon County Visitors Council is inviting nature lovers to participate in the Carbon County Photo Contest celebrating the beauty and uniqueness of Carbon County, Wyoming. The winner will receive four tickets to see the Colorado Rockies and $150, second prize winners will receive $50 and honorable mention $25. Winners will also have their photos featured on the Carbon County Visitors Council web site and select photos may appear in ads and marketing materials to help promote the county. Both amateur and professional photographers are welcome to participate. Photos may be submitted in digital format or in printed version; see contest rules for details. Please read all the photo contest rules before entering. Only one submitted photo per photographer will be considered for prizes and photos must be taken in Wyoming’s Carbon County.
Grab your camera and begin your pilgrimage to explore the natural wonders of Carbon County, Wyoming. It is teeming with forests, wildlife, pristine alpine lakes, hot springs and miles of biking and hiking trails. Everywhere you turn, you’ll find a magical photographic moment awaits.
Photos should be submitted by May 15th, 2017 to allow time for judging and ticket delivery.
