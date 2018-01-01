Calendrical Pastries: A Pastry for Almost Every Day of the Week

written by: Mary Brown Malouf photos by: Adam Finkle
Les Madeleines made its name with kouign aman but makes a lot of specialty pastries worth waking up for.
Salt Lake’s own Les Madeleines still makes the best kouign aman I’ve ever tasted. Owner Romina Rasmussen was a pioneer of the pastry in this country. Lucky Utahns were onto this delectable Breton treat long before most people in the U.S. Now they’re everywhere, including mail-order ones from Williams-Sonoma and a strange miso-flavored version in Los Angeles. But the Queen of Kouign makes other amazing treats as well, some available on certain days of the week. Here’s a calendar to help you remember. I suggest hanging it on the fridge so you’ll be reminded every morning that if you just make a small daily pastry investment, you’re going to have a good day.
TUESDAY
Almond Croissant, twice baked and filled with frangipane.
WEDNESDAY
Monkey Bread, spiced croissant dough pull-apart bread
THURSDAY
Apple Croissant, lightly spiced apples and almond cream filling
FRIDAY
Cocoa Puff, brioche wrapped in a croissant filled with chocolate pudding
SATURDAY
Have it all!
IF YOU GO
Address: 216 E. 500 South, SLC
Web: lesmadeleines.com
Phone: 801-355-2294
Entrees: $$ (Moderate)
—
See more inside our 2018 Jan/Feb Issue.