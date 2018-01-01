Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Calendrical Pastries: A Pastry for Almost Every Day of the Week

January 1, 2018

written by: Mary Brown Malouf     photos by: Adam Finkle

Les Madeleines made its name with kouign aman but makes a lot of specialty pastries worth waking up for.

Salt Lake’s own Les Madeleines still makes the best kouign aman I’ve ever tasted. Owner Romina Rasmussen was a pioneer of the pastry in this country. Lucky Utahns were onto this delectable Breton treat long before most people in the U.S. Now they’re everywhere, including mail-order ones from Williams-Sonoma and a strange miso-flavored version in Los Angeles. But the Queen of Kouign makes other amazing treats as well, some available on certain days of the week. Here’s a calendar to help you remember. I suggest hanging it on the fridge so you’ll be reminded every morning that if you just make a small daily pastry investment, you’re going to have a good day.

TUESDAY

Almond Croissant, twice baked and filled with frangipane.

WEDNESDAY

Monkey Bread, spiced croissant dough pull-apart bread

THURSDAY

Apple Croissant, lightly spiced apples and almond cream filling

FRIDAY

Cocoa Puff, brioche wrapped in a croissant filled with chocolate pudding

SATURDAY

Have it all!

IF YOU GO

Address:  216 E. 500 South, SLC

Web: lesmadeleines.com

Phone: 801-355-2294

Entrees: $$ (Moderate)

See more inside our 2018 Jan/Feb Issue.

Mary Brown Malouf

