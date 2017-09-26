Escape to quiet Cache Valley and discover your own adventure in Logan. Endless outdoor adventures, hands-on heritage experiences for the whole family, self-guided foodie trek and signature products tour and fantastic performing and fine arts. It’s affordable and unforgettable.
Logan and the surrounding mountains pop with crimson, orange and yellow from mid-September to mid-October. Hike in fall splendor in the Wasatch Cache National Forest, just 10 minutes from downtown. Get lost in two giant corn mazes and step back in time at the American West Heritage Center’s Fall Harvest Festival, Oct. 20-21.
Stroll through downtown Logan with its charming cafes, storefronts with character and unique specialty shops. Check out the Mormon pioneer tabernacle, three historic theatres, and the Bluebird, the longest running restaurant in the state complete with old-time soda fountain. The gardeners market is every Saturday morning at the historic courthouse now through mid-October.
Step back in time to experience the true Old West at the American West Heritage Center where history comes alive. Explore the Mountain Man camp, pioneer settlements and 1917 working farm. Their fun Fall Harvest Festival on Oct. 20-21 features steam engine threshing, cider making, historic tractor demonstrations, hands-on activities, pony rides and more.
Logan Canyon National Scenic Byway is 43 miles of unspoiled paradise where you can hike, bike, fish, canoe, birdwatch, enjoy beautiful fall leaves and later ski and snowmobile. Beautiful and uncrowded scenery awaits and it’s only a 10-minute drive from downtown Logan.
Now through mid-October head to Beaver Creek Lodge to rent horses and explore the mountains and spectacular views with experienced guides. For a little more adventure, rent a side-by-side RZR off-road vehicle. They seat 4-6 people and offer a fun, safe and comfortable way to explore the back country.
Logan has an array of unique locally owned restaurants, and you’ll also appreciate the self-guided Foodie Trek and Signature Products Tour. Visit our food production facilities for
famous cheese, ice cream, Caffe Ibis coffee, Pepperidge Farm cookies, Cox honey, Lower Meats, hand-dipped chocolates and more. Other unique products include handmade soaps and lotions, pajamas and socks.
Logan’s Bluebird Restaurant is the longest running restaurant in the state and opened in 1914. Items from the original menu include shrimp, pea and egg salad and teddy bear sundaes. Retro restaurant with marble soda fountain. The homemade rolls are to die for.
Logan is Utah’s Heart of the Arts with three historic live-performance theaters in one block. They are booked with great shows and classic films. Ticket prices are unbelievably affordable, the scenery and costumes are spectacular and the performances are brilliant.
Cache Valley Visitors Bureau | 199 N. Main St., Logan, UT
800-882-4433