Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Salt Lake magazine

Filter by Category : Tag : Date

wt0c0380

Brussel Sprouts: From Loathed to Loved

January 31, 2017

The ugly duckling of the vegetable world has become a swan.

by Mary Brown Malouf

Brussels sprouts were the bane of many childhoods, including my own. After I’d cleaned my plate as we children of Depression-era parents were exhorted to do, there they would sit: four congealing orbs of olive drab, over-cooked and cabbagey smelling. I was left by myself at the table to finish eating them, which I finally did by swallowing them whole as if they were giant vitamin capsules.

Now they are on chic menus everywhere; I order them all the time and eat them with relish (the emotion, not the condiment).

So the question is: Have I changed or have Brussels sprouts changed? Without getting all science-y about it, I would say neither. I think cooks’ understanding of Brussels sprouts has changed. Americans used to take a fairly British approach to  green vegetables—cook’em to death and puddle them in butter. But we’ve learned a lot from other cuisines and Brussels sprouts have benefited.

LOCAL BRUSSELS SPROUTS DISHES

Zest, (Influenced by: Indian), Brussels sprouts with slivered almonds, spicy masala almond sauce, $8.00

Caffe Niche(Influenced by: Classic), Shaved Brussels sprouts seared in butter and a little bit crispy, $6.00

Eva (Influenced by: Mediterranean), Shaved Brussels sprouts seared in butter and a little bit crispy, $6.00

Tin Angel(Influenced by: Spanish), Brussels sprouts grilled with purple cabbage and sauteed in white wine, topped with a Spanish sherry and Shepherd’s Farm goat cheese, served with toasted baguette, $6.50

Cheddaburger, (Influenced by: American), Fried Brussels sprouts  with cheddar cheese  and BBQ sauce, $8.00

Tags: , , , , ,

Andrea Peterson

LEAVE A COMMENT

RELATED POST

© 2017 Copyright Salt Lake magazine