Bright Lights, Big Stars: National acts you don’t want to miss

ZZ Top
Even 50 years after ZZ Top’s debut, they’re still going strong—and still rocking those iconic beards. The Texas-based roots-rockers’ stop at the Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series was widely regarded as the must-see show when the series’ full line-up was announced. Bring your favorite sharp-dressed man.
August 31, Red Butte Garden, 801-585-0556, redbuttegarden.org
The members of ZZ Top have been growing their beards since 1979. That’s 38 years of facial hair and counting.
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Musical theater lovers know him as Aaron Burr in the original Broadway cast of the smash hit Hamilton. Leslie Odom, Jr. may have hung up his theatrical dueling pistol, but the Tony Award-winner will perform with the Utah Symphony to sing classic standards, and of course, some Broadway tunes.
July 15, Deer Valley Snow Park Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Dr. South, PC, 801-533-6683, deervalleymusicfestival.org
Book of Mormon
Turn it off! Book of Mormon, the play that got the whole world talking about LDS missionaries, is back in Zion and playing at our state-of-the-art Broadway-style theater—it’s a match made in the Celestial Kingdom.
August 1-20, Eccles Theater, 131 Main Street, SLC, 385-468-1010, artsaltlake.com
