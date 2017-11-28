“BRANDed PC” Pop-Up Shop Returns to Park City

BRANDed PC, a pop-up created by Park City Summit County Arts Council to spotlight local creative brands, takes over the Kimball Art Center’s Main Gallery December 2-10. The pop-up is a one-stop shop to interact with local products and the stories of the makers who have boldly moved their visions ahead. Arts Council Executive Director Hadley Dynak explains, “It is a celebration of the power of community, the power of buying local, and the power of our local visionaries, makers and risk takers. Being a maker takes guts and hard work and we want to celebrate and showcase the creative, entrepreneurial spirit of these individuals and their products.”
The public is invited to a Launch Party on Saturday, December 2nd from 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. During the party, guests have the opportunity to meet the makers and explore the showroom, getting first dibs on local product and enjoying local food and beverages.
BRANDed PC features over 40 brands local to Summit County, UT including an eclectic mix of household goods, nonperishable food items, accessories, toys, clothing, outdoor gear, books and cards. Featured brands include 82 Degrees & Sunny, Art by Linda McCausland, Cade&Co, Cameron Chaffee, CatTongue Grips, Dori Pratt, Gnome in Your Home, Helen Knows Best, Hugo Coffee Roasters, IKOS, Jan Harris Smith, Jewelry by Melissa, Juanita Marshall Ceramics, Kathy Cartier, KGEK Design, Khalibre Mountain, Kai Beckett, Kindred OAK, Lucky Penny Press, Mark Maziarz/Rick Pieros Photography, Motherlode Park City, Mountain Bear Ink, Mountain Body, Nan R Gray, PCPAA Ornaments, PCSC Art Lover Capsule Collection, Raptor Creative, RDP Nature Photography, Ritual Chocolate, RSB Designs, Sage Press, Shasta Krueger, Sien + Co, SJ3 Jewelry, Strömma Active, Tandem Chocolate, Ultimate Christmas Storage, Unchartered Supply Co, Zuvii Banana Flour, and Zenzee.
BRANDed is free to the public December 4-10 at the Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd. For more information visit www.brandedpc.org