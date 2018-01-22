A BLISSFUL INDIE ROSTER: COURTSHIP, PASSION PIT TO HIT UP THE DEPOT

SHOW PREVIEW: COURTSHIP TO OPEN FOR PASSION PIT AT THE DEPOT
BY CHARISSA CHE
courtship., as its own act, may be fresh faces in the indie scene, having formed less than two years ago. Yet they’ve earned their stripes in years past, supporting rock acts Tobias Jesso, Jr. and Ethan Burns, Dreamers on tour, respectively. Now Micah Gordon and Eli Hirsch are giving us a taste of their own sound. Since their formation, they’ve consistently released tracks that give us a peppier side of today’s indie rock ecology, from “Stop for Nothing,” to “Love for Everyone,” to “Sail Away.” If you want to work backwards on their catalog thus far, start with their new breezy single, “Tell Me Tell Me,” a three-minute shot of pure happiness.
In gearing up for the release of their debut album, the L.A. duo have struck out on a nationwide tour with indie giants Passion Pit, who themselves boast recent LP release, Tremendous Sea of Love. It’s a perfect pairing, given both bands’ similarly optimistic, synthy, and lyrically-substantive sound (courtship. recalls their headliners’ Manners days, to be sure). They’ll make a stop at The Depot this Tuesday, January 23.
Click here to check out the video for “Tell Me Tell Me.” Go here to purchase tickets to the show.