Biscupski Wins Uncoveted Sneaky Award Over Homeless Sites.

Just when she thought her self-created homeless shelter fiasco couldn’t get any worse, the Utah chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists gave Mayor Jackie Biscupski (and the city council) it’s Black Hole Award.
The Black Hole Award awarded to officials who show “disregard for transparency in government,” which is what a great many SLCites believe Jackie and the city council did by selecting the sites with virtually no real public input.
“This is a decision that deeply impacts the lives of Utahns on a number of fronts, yet it was made without involving the public and without allowing for public scrutiny or debate,” said SPJ President and Deseret News reporter McKenzie Romero.
In related news, a highly unscientific poll conducted by SLmag.com found that just under half the respondents think the process should be done all over again—but better.