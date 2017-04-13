Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Big Names, Bright Lights

April 13, 2017

Your guide to must-see national tours.

GOLDEN ACROBATS

The Golden Acrobats soar through the air, contort and make balancing on anything look easy.

When: March 11,

Where: Eccles Theater, Arttix.org. 801-355-ARTS

NEIL DIAMOND

Why: Expect a setlist full of the songs you already know the words to—“Cherry, Cherry,” “Kentucky Woman,” “America” and of course, “Sweet Caroline”—when the Jewish Elvis hits Salt Lake on his 50th Anniversary Tour.

When: April 19 at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Where: Smithstix.com, 801-467-8499, $36-$146

KENNY ROGERS

Why: It’s not a bar in Toledo or across from The Depot, but it’s a safe bet Kenny Rogers will play “Lucille” when he hits Salt Lake as part of his farewell tour—dubbed “The Gambler’s Last Deal.” He knows when to fold them, we suppose. 

When: April 21, The Eccles Theater

Where: Arttix.org, 801-355-ARTS, $45-$125

— written by: Christie Marcy

