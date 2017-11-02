Big Names, Bright Lights during Nov/Dec 2017

written by: Ashley Szanter
Your guide to must-see national tours.
Joe Biden
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden joins the Wasatch Speaker series. Former 36-year Delaware senator (not to mention Veep), Biden has made issues of gun violence, domestic abuse, revitalizing the working and middle classes and cancer research the cornerstones of his public service career.
Nov. 6, Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, SLC, 801-754-6604, wasatchspeakers.com
Billy Joel
Billy Joel, the Piano Man and pop-music titan, will perform his mega hits from decades of writing and crooning. Whether you’re an uptown or Catholic girl or an innocent man, you know you want to sing along with those ‘60s and ‘70s tunes.
Nov. 29, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, 801-467-8499, smithstix.com
Foo Fighters
Going back on the national tour circuit for a quick two-month jaunt, the Foo Fighters are ending their Concrete and Gold tour in our backyard. The band, with famous front man and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, kicked off the tour with the huge, one-day music festival, Clam Jam 17, in San Bernardino, and chose to end in the good ol’ Beehive state.
Dec. 12, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, 801-467-8499, smithstix.com.
Lady Gaga
Prepare yourselves, little monsters, because Mother Monster Lady Gaga is coming. On her Joanne World Tour, Gaga will be performing some of her original hits (P-P-P-Poker Face anyone?) as well as new singles off of her fifth studio album, Joanne, including radio darlings “Million Reasons” and “Perfect Illusion.”
Dec. 14, Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 W. South Temple, 801-467-8499, smithstix.com
–
See more inside our 2017 November/December Issue.