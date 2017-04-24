Big Names, Bright Lights: Your guide to must-see national tours

Taj Mahal
Country-blues legend Taj Mahal has teamed up with contemporary bluesman Keb’ Mo’ to create TajMo’, a collaboration years in the making. Now the duo is touring in support of the album, making a stop at Salt Lake’s premier outdoor venue. June 4, Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, SLC, 801-585-0556, redbuttegarden.org
–
David Sedaris
Yes, he’s an author, but he sells out theaters all over the world for his readings. David Sedaris is a rock star in the lit world, thanks to his best-selling, hilarious first-person accounts of everything from his North Carolinian family to his adventures as an ex-pat in Europe. It’s stand-up for the NPR set.
May 2, Eccles Theater, 131 Main Street, SLC, 801-355-2787, arttix.org
–
David Crosby
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member and co-founder of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young and The Byrds promises fans new songs and old favorites this summer as he tours with his band David Crosby and Friends. It’s good to know the notoriously cantankerous Crosby is finally making pals in the music industry.
May 5, The State Room, 638 State St., SLC, 800- 501-2885, thestateroom.com
–
Kristin Chenoweth
You know actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth from The West Wing, Pushing Daisies and the original cast of Wicked. Now the Emmy and Tony Award-winner tours solo, singing (what else?) Broadway show tunes and classic standards in what she calls “An Intimate Evening.” Is that permitted at BYU?
May 20, De Jong Concert Hall, BYU Provo, arts.byu.edu
See more inside the 2017 May/June Issue.