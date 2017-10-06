Big Change for Utah: Climate Week is all about it.

Anyone with an IQ bigger than their hatband knows that global climate change is real and its impact on Utah is something that should scare us all. (Unfortunately, many Utah politicians have woefully small heads.)
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says temperature records are being broken right and left and the 17 warmest years since 1880 have all occurred since 1998. In Utah, summer ozone pollution is getting worse—exceeding air-quality standards and rangefires are running wild.
The Utah Climate Action Network (no fools there) is emphasizing the positive, calling the climate-change crisis an “unprecedented opportunity for Utah to dramatically reduce pollution, bolster the local economy and enhance our state’s identity as an innovative 21st century leader.”
UCAN is sponsoring sponsoring Utah Climate Week, beginning Monday to bring leaders and groups together to figure out what to do about it. The public is invited to films, panels, tours and activities in Ogden, Salt Lake City, Park City and Orem.
More information about Utah Climate Week go here.