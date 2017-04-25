Beyond the Rainbow Flags: Why the Gay Pride Festival is More than Just a Parade

written by: Amy Whiting
The SLC Pride Festival began in 1974 with small crowd in a park, quietly chipping away at Utah’s conservative wall. Now, 42 years later, the streets can barely contain everything that the rainbow-wrapped Pride Festival has become. It’s not just a parade (the parade is not even “just a parade”). This now-iconic event bursts with a celebration of all sexuality and gender identities. Utah Pride Festival encompasses a film series, an interfaith service, panel discussions and even a 5K race. If you want to celebrate equality and/or shamelessly wear rainbow spandex, don’t miss the no-longer-just-a-small-crowd in Washington Square from June 2-4. utahpridecenter.org
