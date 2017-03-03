Filter by Category : Tag : Date

Best Restaurants and Bars in Park City

March 3, 2017

Whether you are visiting Park City to ski, catch a movie at the Sundance Film Festival or simply enjoy the beautiful landscapes, these are the restaurants and bars you need to visit during your stay.

 350 Main 

350mainmenu

The menu is a balanced mix of old favorites and soon-to-be favorites like Five Spice Venision Loin in Pho. Amazing.

 Tulepo

tulepo

Chef Matt harris brings a touch of the South and lot of excitement to Main street. This is a far cry from greens and grits but the dishes that come out of his kitchen show a passion for full flavor and a rootsy approach to fine dining that signifies Southern style.

 High West Distillery & Saloon

high west

Order a flight of Whiskey and taste the difference aging makes, but be sure to order plenty of food to see how magically the whiskey matches the dare. 

 Handle

handle

This restaurant offers a pared back menu, mostly of small plates, with the emphasis on excellent sourcing – trout sausage and Beltrex Meats prosciutto, for example.

 Grub Steak 

grub copy

Live country music, fresh salmon, lamb and chicken, and a mamoth salad bar.

Wasatch Brewpub

wasatch2

This was the first brewpub in Utah, and it serves handcrafted beer and family-friendly fare without a hefty price tag. Everyone loves Polygamy Porter, and the weekend brunch is great, too.

Vinto

pizza1

The only location of this chic pizzeria, Vinto has a great patio, as well as personal pizzas, try the Tuttabello. Vinto also has a nice wine list and a rotating selection of excellent gelato.  

Fletcher’s on Main Street 

fletchers

A fresh idea on Main Street, Fletcher’s has a casual approach designed to suit any appetite, almost any time. The Dishes range from burgers to Beef Wellington – With lobster mac and Utah trout.

Squatters Roadhouse 

squatters

Everyone loves the bourbon burger and Utah Brewers Co-op brews are available by the bottle and on the state-of-the-art tap system. 

Shabu

shabu park city

Cool new digs, friendly service and fun food make Shabu one of Park City’s most popular spots. Make reservations. A stylish bar with prize-winning mixologists adds to the freestyle feel.

 

Visit our Newcomer’s Guide for more tips.

Cicily Perschon

