Best Restaurants and Bars in Park City

Whether you are visiting Park City to ski, catch a movie at the Sundance Film Festival or simply enjoy the beautiful landscapes, these are the restaurants and bars you need to visit during your stay.
350 Main
The menu is a balanced mix of old favorites and soon-to-be favorites like Five Spice Venision Loin in Pho. Amazing.
Tulepo
Chef Matt harris brings a touch of the South and lot of excitement to Main street. This is a far cry from greens and grits but the dishes that come out of his kitchen show a passion for full flavor and a rootsy approach to fine dining that signifies Southern style.
High West Distillery & Saloon
Order a flight of Whiskey and taste the difference aging makes, but be sure to order plenty of food to see how magically the whiskey matches the dare.
Handle
This restaurant offers a pared back menu, mostly of small plates, with the emphasis on excellent sourcing – trout sausage and Beltrex Meats prosciutto, for example.
Grub Steak
Live country music, fresh salmon, lamb and chicken, and a mamoth salad bar.
Wasatch Brewpub
This was the first brewpub in Utah, and it serves handcrafted beer and family-friendly fare without a hefty price tag. Everyone loves Polygamy Porter, and the weekend brunch is great, too.
Vinto
The only location of this chic pizzeria, Vinto has a great patio, as well as personal pizzas, try the Tuttabello. Vinto also has a nice wine list and a rotating selection of excellent gelato.
Fletcher’s on Main Street
A fresh idea on Main Street, Fletcher’s has a casual approach designed to suit any appetite, almost any time. The Dishes range from burgers to Beef Wellington – With lobster mac and Utah trout.
Squatters Roadhouse
Everyone loves the bourbon burger and Utah Brewers Co-op brews are available by the bottle and on the state-of-the-art tap system.
Shabu
Cool new digs, friendly service and fun food make Shabu one of Park City’s most popular spots. Make reservations. A stylish bar with prize-winning mixologists adds to the freestyle feel.
