The Best Places to Shop Until You Drop in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake’s cultural blend guarantees shopping opportunities for students, hipsters, families, athletes and teens. Clothes, antiques, books, outdoor gear, locally made cheese, chocolate and whiskey are highlights of shopping Salt Lake. You just have to know where to look.
Gardner Village
Restored cabins, vintage houses and buildings and a duck pond nestled around historic Gardner Mill make a charming shopping and dining experience for the entire family. The old flour mill, listed on the National Historic Register, houses locally-owned
Archibald’s Restaurant and CF Home Furniture & Design. Georgell Doll Shop sells collectibles, like Madame Alexander.
9th and 9th
An eclectic community of shops and restaurants in the midst of a quaint residential area, 9th and 9th is hip and urban. Lo- cal fashionistas flock to Apt. 202 and Koo De Ker for stylish duds and accessories. You’ll find all the literary classics for wee ones at The Children’s Hour, along with dolls and stuffed animals, shoes and hip- clothes for babies, children and women. Load up on funny, absurd and downright electric.
The Gateway
Welcome to a mall that feels like small- town Main Street. Think wide walkways, friendly storefronts and sidewalk cafés. The Gateway offers the best of national stores like Abercrombie & Fitch, Sur La Table and Urban Outfitters, along with Utah-based stores. The Gateway is also a public plaza. Families gather around the fountain, a stone version of the 2002 Winter Olympics snowflake logo that shoots musical water jets every half-hour. Nearby the Olympic Wall of Honor honors thousands of volunteers from the 2002 Games. Clark Planetarium features 10,000 square feet of stunning imagery in the ATK 3D IMAX Theatre or Hansen Dome Theatre, and the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum offers interactive educational
East Broadway
East Broadway offers hip, locally owned shops. At Jitterbug Antiques, Toys & Collectibles you can unearth a classic Lincoln Logs set, model cars and Pez dispensers. Mid-century modern furniture fills The Green Ant. UTah Artists Hands offers a spectrum of works from Utah’s best artists. Now & Again offers a selection of second-hand furniture. Antoinette’s specializes in antique jewelry. Fuel yourself at Este Pizzeria (try the Pink Pie). Then hit Bar X, Copper Common or dueling piano bar The Tavernacle.
Sugar House
It’s the small shops that give quirky Sugar House (named for the sugar beet) character—spots like Sugar House Coffee Co. with its dependably listenable live music. Home Again features a shifting selection of consignment décor. Traces Organic Garden is a combination of gift store, florist and gardening center. Hungry? Stop in Epic’s Annex for beer-paired food and a pint or chic Kimi’s for steak and oysters. Need a big box? Old Navy, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Michael’s and Nordstrom Rack are there, too.
Trolley Square
Salt Lake’s old trolley barns were remodeled as a shopping mall years ago, and a major revamp brought in Whole Foods market and Weller Book Works, Salt Lake’s iconic bookstore since 1929. You’ll find high-end mall mainstays like Pottery Barn and Williams- Sonoma and unique local boutiques like stationery store Tabula Rasa, home design firm Alice Lane and the high-fashion eyewear outlet The Spectacle. Trolley also houses quirky gift shop Cabin Fever (a great spot for self-mocking Salt Lake gifts like Temple Square shot glasses) and brew pub Desert Edge at the Pub.
Foothill Village
Shop it end to end: MacCool’s Public House is right next to Bella Forté boutique; down the walk, find toys that teach from Tutoring Toy, and pick up some booties at Babinski’s Baby. Along the way, gift ideas abound at Three French Hens and Bloomingsales, which sells fresh flowers along with unusual trinkets. New Orientation features tabletop from the best European and American manufacturers.
Fashion Place Mall
Along with Dillard’s, the storied Macy’s anchors the mall with Nordstrom, the city’s largest high fashion emporium. But there’s still room for small yet high-style boutiques like Miche, big-name shops like H&M and Crate & Barrel, Sephora and J. Crew and eateries like Cheesecake Factory and Brio Tuscan Grille.
City Creek Center
With more than 100 stores like Macy’s, Michael Kors, Nordstrom, Pandora, Brooks Brothers and Tiffany & Co., it’s a shopper’s paradise. Steps away on State Street in the gorgeously restored library is Utah’s premier jeweler O.C. Tanner. For the kids, hit the Disney Store and Go! Games and Toys. The City Creek area has excellent restaurants, including Cheesecake Factory, Texas de Brazil, Brio Tuscan Grille and local favorites Blue Lemon, Martine, Naked Fish and Caffé Molise, with its sister wine bar, BTG. City Creek also brings a first-class grocery store, Harmons, offering everything from the basics to gourmet takeout and some of the city’s best fresh- baked breads.
