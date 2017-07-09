Best of Park City: Shopping & Services

Best Spot to Lift your Style: Prospect
Elevate your style with a new pair of kicks or denim from a range of laid-back, friendly designers inspired by snowboarding, skateboarding and surfing. Footwear, accessories and apparel come from Native, Tretorn, Vans, Rainbow, Gstar Raw, Dish & Duer, Stance, and Coal, just to name a few. Feels like raiding the cool kid’s closet, except you do have to pay before you leave.
509 Main St., 435-655-3250, prospect509main.com
Best Place for Souvenirs: Park City Museum Gift Shop
In addition to a host of interesting books and keepsakes celebrating Park City’s historic mining industry, the museum creates annual holiday ornaments featuring iconic landmarks such as the Main Street Trolley, McPolin Farm, Silver King Boarding House and the Daly West Mine. Crafted in brass, these limited edition ornaments travel well and are as meaningful as they are elegant.
528 Main St., 435-435-649-7457, parkcityhistory.org
Best Hero: Stacy McCooey, PT
In a town lousy with elite athletes, state-of-the-art athletic facilities and clinics for the treatment and rehabilitation of sports injuries, the people who lay their hands on the superstars know their stuff, and Stacy McCooey is one of the best. Board certified in orthopedics and working through a manual-therapy fellowship, McCooey will soon have an alphabet soup behind her name (DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT—that’s Doctorate of Physical Therapy, Board Certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist and a Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach). On the side, she’s a cyclist, Nordic skier and has done handstands on top of Kilimanjaro and the base camp of Mt. Everest. “I am,” she says, “ridiculously passionate about my job.”
Best Spa for Inside-Out Beauty: Sugati Spa Boutique
Hotel Main & SKY have created a wellness center in Sugati spa, incorporating Ayurveda and alpine remedies to treat guests and locals. An in-depth yoga program, seasonal cleanse calendar and staff nutritionist complement services in energy work, reflexology, massage and beauty, including a body treatment enhanced by native plants and flower extracts.
201 Heber Ave., 435-658-9411, skyparkcity.com
Best Spot for a Last Minute Gift: Dolly’s Bookstore
Layers of unique and interesting books, toys, jewelry and other specialty items provide a happy hunting ground for last-minute gifts and birthday presents. Well-stocked with a helpful and knowledgeable staff, free gift wrapping and the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory next door ensure you won’t leave empty-handed.
510 Main St., 435-649-8062, dollysbookstore.com
–
See more inside our 2017 July/August Issue