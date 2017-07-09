Best of Park City: Food & Dining

Best Late Night Food: Flat bread at the Spur
The recently face-lifted Spur has cracked the code to witching hour success by realizing people who have been indulging into the morrow might want another round of food before turning in for the evening. Their delicious flatbread menu is a beacon of light escaping from Main Street’s last call cuisine black hole.
352 Main Street, Park City, 435-615-1618, thespurbarandgrill.com
Best Drink in Town When You Want to Skip the Line: Buena Vista Irish coffee at Butcher’s
When the masses are jockeying for a spot in the queue at the world’s first ski-in ski-out distillery, smart guys skirt the hype and walk across the street to Butcher’s. Order a Buena Vista Irish Coffee, and enjoy it in the low-key atmosphere with some reasonably priced appetizers and no malarkey.
751 Main Street, Park City, 435-647-0040, butcherschophouse.com
Most Self-Indulgent Slope-Side Feast: Cloud Dine’s Kobe Pretzel Dog
Decency has long since been abandoned as far as menu prices on on-mountain menus, so make your order count. Cloud Dine’s Kobe Pretzel Dog is a finely churched-up throwback to a favorite from your younger days. It’s not only nostalgically delectable, but with a mountain of fries it’s substantial enough to keep even the most ravenous skier (or two) fueled for a full day of shredding.
Best Rare bird Sighting: Fried chicken at Tupelo
It’s not always on the menu, but if it is, order it!
508 Main St., Park City, 435-615-7700
Best Traveled Breakfast: Five5eeds Shakshouka Moroccan Breakfast
Aussies know how to breakfast the world around, and Five5eed’s Shakshouka is no joke. Moroccan baked eggs, feta, and dukkah with toast and spicy sausage is a vacation in an earthenware skillet. Breakfast, brunch and lunch, with a great espresso bar and cold-pressed juices.
1600 Snow Creek Drive, 435-901-8242, five5eeds.com
Best Hero: Karleen Reilly
Karleen Reilly and daughter Nivin put a lot of love in the homemade soups, sandwiches, salads and sweets served at Uptown Fare. The cozy lunch spot is legendary for barring celebs during Sundance, hiring a bouncer to help enforce its “locals only” clause during a time when it’s, ahem, not so easy for regular folk to find a seat. Recently relocated into the Kimball Art Center’s Café Gallery, Uptown Fare continues to offer delicious, hearty and decidedly unpretentious food, with plenty of parking spaces to boot. Order a half-and-half with white bean, sweet potato and kale soup and a roasted veggie and hummus sandwich and don’t forget a brownie. Located in the Kimball Art Center’s Café Gallery, 1401 Kearns Boulevard, kimballartcenter.org
