Best of Park City: Family & Pets

Hero: Katrina Kmak, Youth Services Director, Park City Library
From hosting the Lego Club to throwing Dr. Seuss a birthday party, Youth Services Director Katrina Kmak packs singing, dancing, movement and music into the art of literacy, delighting children (and adults) with engaging programs including the ever-popular story time. Before moving to Park City, Kmak honed her considerable musical and vocal talents traveling and performing in regional theatre. “I do my best to spread love, laughter and literacy through the programs I run, and treat all our guests—big and small—like family.” 1255 Park Avenue, 435-615-5600, parkcitylibrary.org
Most Fun on Bikes for Everyone: Silver Star Cruiser Rides
Silver Star Ski and Sport know how to have a good time, and their family friendly cruiser rides (often followed by a BBQ) should be on your summer bucket list. Part party, part parade, cruiser rides start and finish from Silver Star Ski & Sport, following a mix of dirt and paved trails. Silver Star Ski & Sport, 1825 Three Kings Drive, 435-645-7827, silverstarskiandsport.com
Best Spot for Play: Willow Creek Park
Pull off Old Ranch Road from HY 224 to experience the mother of all playgrounds and picnic spots. Willow Creek has it all—big and little kids play equipment, soccer fields, basketball, tennis and pickleball courts and a fenced-in dog park with a pond. If you station yourself at the south side of the park, you can keep an eye on Fido while pushing your kid on the swings. 4460 Split Rail Lane, basinrecreation.org
Best (and only) Camp Where You Can Swim with your Skis: UOP FUNdamentals
Kids signed up for Utah Olympic Park’s FUNdamentals Sport Camps can say buh-bye to rock painting and Capture the Flag. In addition to a featured sport (golf, tennis, swimming, water polo, skating and more). Kids get gymnastics, skate boarding and an art class, with an opportunity to try freestyle skiing skills in the Spence Eccles Olympic Freestyle Pool. Through August. 3419 Olympic Parkway, 435-658-4200, utaholympiclegacy.org
Best Treat For Furry Friends: Barking Cat
Easily the best one-stop-shop for your pet, the Barking Cat is well stocked with a wide line of pet food, litter, toys and a great selection of gluten-free treats, including every canine’s favorite “bully sticks” (100 percent bull testicles). 1708 Uinta Way, 435-649-2275, thebarkingcatparkcity.com
